Chayney Whelchel, an 18-year-old resident of Mountville, recently received high school and college diplomas that were achieved simultaneously.
Whelchel, who was homeschooled throughout her youth, graduated in December from high school and Piedmont Tech. At PTC, she graduated with an Associate's Degree in Science, an Associate's Degree in the Arts, and a Certificate in University Studies.
Whelchel is continuing her studies at Erskine College, where she is seeking a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education and Coaching. She is also running track and cross-country with the Flying Fleet at Erskine, after running for Laurens District 55 High School for four years.
