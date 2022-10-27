A Mountville woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 560 near Kinards, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
The incident occurred around 7am on Thursday morning.
According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the victim was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with two passengers, a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old. Both passengers were injured and transported to a nearby hospital, said Bolt.
The victim was driving west on Hwy 560 when they crossed the centerline, overcorrected, traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a tree, said Bolt.
Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified the victim as Megan Elizabeth Kirby from Mountville.
According to Canupp, the victim died at the scene from Blunt Force Trauma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.