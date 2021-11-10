A Laurens County production facility closed its doors on Tuesday after just two years in operation.
The Muffin Mam, Inc. launched new production operations in Laurens County in early 2019. The company’s $18.8 million investment was projected to create 114 new jobs.
According to reports, letters were handed out to more than 200 employees on Tuesday stating that the plant would close immediately.
A Google search for the facility in Hunter Industrial Park states that the location is "closed permanently."
According to reports, the company has filed for bankruptcy.
