Muffin Mam is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, June 24 from 10am-2pm at their facility at 830 Hunter Industrial Park Drive in Laurens.
Open positions include operators, lead operators, sanitation technicians, maintenance clerks, maintenance technicians, cake decorators, hr clerk, wastewater operators and more.
Applicants can submit their information to https://muffinmam.com/apply-now or visit the job fair. All applicants who submit information online or at the event have the chance to win great prizes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.