A man that was fatally shot by a Newberry County deputy started a multi-county chase with an attempted carjacking in Laurens County.
Deputies responded to I-26 Eastbound near exit 60 around 6pm on Sunday in reference to multiple wrecked vehicles and a carjacking by an individual armed with a knife.
At approximately 5:50pm, the subject, identified as Phillip John Walden, 40 of Taylors, entered I-26 and lost control of his vehicle, striking another vehicle. Walden then drove off the right side of the interstate up an embankment before rolling back into the roadway and landing upside down.
After exiting with a pair of scissors in hand, he attempted to stab the individual that was involved in the collision and began cutting himself. He then walked up the side of the interstate Westbound in the Eastbound lane attempting to stop motorists.
Walden flagged down other motorists and assaulted them before attempting to steal their vehicle at knife point. The motorists were able to fight Walden off, however he was able to force another driver out of their vehicle.
Walden continued traveling down I-26 Eastbound causing multiple collisions. He continued into Newberry County where he later encountered Law Enforcement and was shot and killed by a Newberry County deputy.
