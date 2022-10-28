Laurens Police Department detectives signed warrants on Thursday for two individuals who were involved in burglaries to businesses across multiple communities.
Warrants for Burglary and Criminal Conspiracy of multiple businesses in the city limits of Laurens, including Roma, McDaniel ABC store, Los Reyes and China Star, were executed on Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown.
These two individuals have also been charged across five other law enforcement jurisdictions in the Upstate, closing approximately 50 different burglaries. This investigation was brought to a successful resolution as the result of a multijurisdictional effort between the Laurens Police Department and several neighboring law enforcement agencies.
“Criminals are mobile and do not care about jurisdictional boundaries, so networking and coordination among law enforcement agencies is essential to apprehend these types of criminals," said Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell. "We are grateful to the partnerships that we currently have and will continue to foster with other law enforcement agencies, both local and federal.”
Both Jenkins and Brown are currently incarcerated in the Greenville County Detention Center (GCDC) and will be brought to the Laurens County Detention Center once they have answered for their charges in Greenville County.
