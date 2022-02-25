Presbyterian College took a step toward redemption Thursday, with a Multicultural Student Union-led unity walk on the campus in Clinton, apologizing to Howard University and pledging support for student-athletes of color and women athletics.
The private college has come under withering criticism for 13 days because a group of as-yet-unidentified students shouted racial and sexual slurs at the Howard women’s lacrosse team an hour before their match with the PC women Feb. 11 at Bailey Memorial Stadium.
The college has issued three statements about the incident and the PC lacrosse coach tweeted an apology. The latest PC statement says an independent investigation is on-going.
Organizers of Thursday’s Unity Walk said the event was not designed “to bash the administration.”
Kennedy Elise Perry, president of the campus NAACP, said, “Together, we form this PC community. Strength is always with unity – unity represents security and being there for each other. Today, we stand here as a unit, a unit of freedom, a unit of justice, a unit of integrity, a unit of humility, a unit of pluralism, a unit of grace, and unity as a whole. Look to your neighbor and say, ‘I need you, we need each other, let’s be better together.’ Unity is not just a word but is an action … I urge you all today to continue to take action and to hold your peers accountable. We make up the community and we make up the culture of what we call the PC culture. Stand up, lock arms in unity together, now. Hate and bigotry can’t stay, and it won’t stay here, never or forever. Thank you and let’s unite.”
Representatives of the faculty, the student success center, and the Multicultural Student Center also spoke. About halfway between the starting point, The Cornelson Center at Neville Hall, and the ending point, Templeton Arena, the group paused on the steps of Greenville Hall. Organizers wanted to present inspiration words during the walk, but they realized the crowd was so large, walkers in the back could not hear the readings. MSU members and others presented readings from Maya Angelou, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, and others. The large crowd cheered each one.
At Templeton, everyone came to the steps for a group photo, with uplifted fists. Organizers promised to continue their efforts to show Presbyterian College as a welcoming campus, while making sure the women of color student-athletes on the Howard University lacrosse team know they are sincerely sorry for what happened to them.
“I know I feel love (here) but to hear a visitor came and did not feel love, it was heartbreaking. PC does strive to make everyone feel included; we have a lot of obstacles, just like any university, but our ultimate goal is to support other students no matter where they come from,” said Enia Woodard, the Multicultural Student Union president.
