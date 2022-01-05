During the final Ten at the Top (TATT) board of directors meeting of 2021, the board unanimously selected David Feild to serve as the Chair of the Ten at the Top board of directors for 2022–2023.
Feild is the Market President for Colliers International. He has been a member of the TATT Board of Directors since 2017 and has served as Fundraising Co-Chair and First Vice Chairman. Feild replaces Terence Roberts, Mayor of the City of Anderson, who will move into the role of Immediate Past Chair.
Todd Horne, Vice President of Business Development for Clayton Construction Company, was selected to serve as First Vice Chair. Horne has been on the board since 2014. D.J. Doherty, a partner in Mavin Construction and TATT Board Member since 2017 is moving from the role of Chair of the Development Committee to serve as Secretary/Treasurer.
The Development Committee will be led by co-chairs James Bennett and John Wright, Jr. Bennett is the CEO of Upstate Home Care Solutions and has been on the TATT Board since 2017. Wright, who joined the TATT Board of Directors in 2021, is President of McCoy Wright Commercial Real Estate while also serving as a member of the Anderson County Council.
The TATT Board of Directors also approved the addition of three new officer positions for 2022-2023. Angie Gossett, Regional Marketing Director for BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina and a TATT Board Member since 2018 will serve as Vice Chair-Marketing. Serving as Vice Chair-Outreach will be Amanda Munyan, the President of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce and a TATT Board Member since 2020. In the role of Vice Chair-Initiatives will be Mark McKinney, General Manager of the Spartanburg Office for Cintas and a TATT Board Member since 2020.
