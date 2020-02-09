Hakeem Qudell Evans of Laurens is wanted for the January murder of Rasham Walker.
Evans is 30 years old, approximately 5-3 and has “We Live to Die” tattooed on his upper chest, as well as “Linda” tattooed on his right arm.
He should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach this subject.
If you have information relating to the whereabouts of Hakeem Evans, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously (864-68-CRIME) or Laurens County Dispatch (864-984-2523).
