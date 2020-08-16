MUSC and Clemson Extension are providing a COVID-19 mobile testing site on Wednesday, August 19 at The Exchange Building in Laurens from 10am-3pm.
The mobile clinic will offer free drive-thru testing. Prescreening is not required and testing will be done with or without symptons. Everyone must wear a mask.
Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Results will be available within 5 to 7 days.
