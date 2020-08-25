The Laurens County Museum doesn’t buy its water from the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission. But both are part of the infrastructure that encourages visitors and residents to call Laurens County home, the LCWSC board was advised at its Tuesday morning meeting.
Museum Director Laura Clifford Cook and super-volunteer Debbie Vaughn brought the Museum’s Witherspoon Building vision to the board, during its regular monthly meeting at the utility’s Hwy 221 headquarters outside of Laurens. Cook said her travels around Laurens County (she lives in Gray Court) are giving her a sense of “how things work.”
Vaughn said, “We have an amazing museum building. Now, we have to run it.”
The LCWSC board has held its annual holiday meeting in The Magnolia Room, the second floor of the still-under-development Witherspoon Building. The structure also has a massive basement, which will become a living-history lab, and a mostly finished first floor and walk-in area. Cook said she envisions this lobby as the crossroads of Laurens County, a place where everyone can stop by and share their experiences.
“We really saved that side of The Square,” said Vaughn, of the area across Main Street Laurens from the Historic Courthouse (also undergoing a restoration).
Cook is visiting utility-providers with a simple idea - adding a sustaining donation option to bills that water companies and electrical providers send to customers. If these customers were willing to give just a couple dollars each, tacked on to every month’s bill, that would be a sizable monthly donation - perhaps enough to sustain the operational costs of an expanded countywide museum.
They don’t want it to be just “Laurens County’s attic” - they want it to be a partner in nationwide movements to reconnect people to their heritage.
“We want everyone connected,” Cook said. “We are definitely moving forward.”
By Nov. 1, the museum board wants to have a partial opening.
By July, 2021, the museum board wants full access and exhibits space.
The newly installed elevator will undergo an important inspection in September.
Cook said she is taking a 12-month break from obtaining a PhD. from the University of South Carolina to devote full energies to getting the Laurens County Museum moved into the Witherspoon Building. She said the current Museum, on Laurens Street, is more like the traditional image of “a county museum.” Cook said there are great collections already in the possession of the Laurens County Museum.
Cook said a local volunteer group is working on an “I have a story to tell” oral histories project. These will be accessible through iPads stationed throughout the main floor’s 3,000 sq ft exhibit space, featuring 6 main themes.
Cook said the museum board is still working out the issue of having consistent hours at both the Witherspoon Building and the Laurens Street location. They are planning to have two major displays in the two massive front windows of the main floor, by the Nov. 1 partial opening.
Cook said a new, modern, living-laboratory Laurens County Museum - a venue that Vaughn emphasized is for “ALL of Laurens County” - can take its place in the museums and national heritage arena. That is a $50 Billion annual contributor to the nation’s economy, responsible for 726,200 jobs.
