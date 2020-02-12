The Laurens County Museum’s second presentation of its Revolutionary War lecture series, conducted by visiting lecturer and historical consultant Durant Ashmore, has been scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, at the museum’s Witherspoon Building, beginning at 7 p.m.
Ashmore’s second lecture is “War in the Backcountry Begins.” It’s free and open to the public. The Witherspoon Building is at 116 S. Public Square, and parking is available a block off the Square on the corner of Hwys. 221 and 76.)
The lecture will dwell on the first siege of Ninety Six, the Battle of the Great Canebrake and the Snow Campaign.
A field trip to the Canebrake battlefield will follow on Saturday, February 22. For those not attending the lecture who wish to go on the field trip, call Ashmore at (864) 915-6337. The field trip will take place on private property, and prior authorization is needed.
Future lectures will be held each third Tuesday at 7 p.m., with field trips the following Saturday at 10 a.m. to sites identified.
For more information, contact Ashmore (durantashmore@aol.com), or the Laurens County Museum at (864) 681-3678 or visit the Laurens County Museum Facebook page.
