On November 20, 1780 following a fierce battle late in the day, General Thomas Sumter gave the feared Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton his first defeat during the Revolutionary War.
This battle was fought on the farm of a Captain William Blackstock along the Tyger River in what is today Union County. On Saturday November 20, 2021 Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be having a Commemoration of the Battle of Blackstock followed by a guided hike of the battlefield and a Ranger led Battlefield Talk covering the history of the battle.
The Battle Commemoration will be from 10:00 am-11:00 am at the Blackstock Battlefield State Historic Site and will be led by local chapters of the Children of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Sons of the American Revolution.
Directly following the Commemoration, a guided hike of the battlefield will be offered led by leading Blackstock historian Michael Burgess. The hike is two hours long and will take place over difficult and hilly terrain and space will be limited so you must register by emailing at mgmill@scprt.com or calling 864-938-0100 by 5:00 pm November 19 to go on the hike.
For those unable to or those that simply do not want to hike there will also be a Ranger Battlefield Talk offered from 11:15 am-12:30 pm on the Blackstock Battlefield. This talk will cover the history of why the battle occurred, the specifics of the battle itself, and the importance of the battle to the Patriot cause. Seating will be limited so please bring your own chair. There is no need to register for the Commemoration or the Ranger Battlefield Talk.
All parts of this event are free to the public. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be canceled and not rescheduled. Please bring a chair, bug spray, water, and wear shoes and clothing appropriate for hiking and the weather.
Blackstock Battlefield address: 568 Monument Road, Enoree, SC 29335
For more information, contact the park at (864) 938-0100 or e-mail gmillsp@scprt.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.