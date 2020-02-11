On Thursday, February 13, at the Laurens County Pubic Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Bright Star Touring Theater will perform Freedom Songs: The Music of Black History.
Freedom Songs captures the compelling story of the role that music played in the history of Black Americans. From the work songs of slavery and the hymns of the Underground Railroad, to the blues of Beale Street and the anthems of the Civil Rights Movement, the story of Black Music is the story of America.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact Robert Peake at 864-681-7323, ext. 217.
Bright Star Touring Theatre provides literary, curriculum- and character-education based classics that are as entertaining as they are educational. This is its 20th year and it has created programs that allow them to bring the magic of theatre to people of all ages who may not always have the chance to see it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.