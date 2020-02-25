At Laurens County School District 55’s February board meeting on Monday night, Jim Lollis, the Chief Financial Officer, reported news of an improved position, and the President of the county’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter, Rev. David Kennedy, aired his grievances in remarks echoing his appearance at last week’s Laurens City Council meeting.
Lollis listed a balance with the treasurer of $11,826,988, revenues of $29,552,717, expenditures of $25,136,2505. Total tax collections are now at $6,229,620.
The LEAD (leadership, education and development) board of directors met on February 5. Lollis said the bonds LEAD oversees from past district construction will be paid off in 2030 and announced the resignation of Bill Stringer from the board, leaving its membership at the minimum allowed by law.
Nearing the end of Black History Month, Kennedy dwelled on the racism of the slavery era and Reconstruction. He recited a list of lurid indignities on men, women and children that included, he said, systematic rape and lynch mobs.
Kennedy also listed what he perceived to be the modern offenses of hate groups and white nationalists, in whose number he included the Tea Party, which he said existed to “attack progress.”
Outgoing Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters was cited by Kennedy as an example of a man who was resented by such groups because he was an articulate black man in that position.
Referring to the NAACP, Kennedy said, “We’re coming at you if you cut the fool.”
The board also approved administrative positions in the district after discussing personnel matters in executive session.
