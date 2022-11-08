Laurens County School District 55 will have one new face on their board of trustees after the general election on Tuesday night.
Susan Calhoun-Ware did not run for re-election in Seat 6. Peggy Hunter Nance defeated Brooke Allen Temples 755-515 to win Seat 6.
Click here to see results by precinct for District 55 – Seat 6.
For Seat 4, Mike Hughes will return for another term after defeating Betty Ann Neely 1,040-351.
Click here to see results by precinct for District 55 – Seat 4.
Chairperson Cathy Little will return in Seat 2 after running unopposed.
Voter turnout in Laurens County was 50.4 percent with 19,962 casting ballots out of 39,620 registered voters.
