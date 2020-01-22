GREENWOOD __ David E. Sanger, a 3-time Pulitzer Prize winner and National Security Correspondent for The New York Times, is scheduled to speak at Lander University on Monday, January 27.
Sanger addresses the topic "U.S. National Security Challenges Today," in a lecture that is open to the public. With over 35 years experience as a foreign correspondent, Sanger brings a unique view into the rise of Asia, cybersecurity, global competition and a volatile Middle East.
This lecture begins at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Abney Cultural Center. The program is part of the Jackson Endowed Lecture Series and is FALS-approved for Lander students seeking credit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.