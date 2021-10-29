National Technical Honor Society Inducts 45 PTC Students

The Piedmont Technical College (PTC) student chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) recently inducted 45 new members:
Elutia Eirene Amakye-Small
Doris Dominquez
Ranissa Mack
Shantel Anderson
Tiffany Evans
Raychelle Marsh
Etana Baker
Jacob Fleeman
Yahaira Moreno
Richard Baxter
Malia Garcia
Rachel Morris
Jessica Beasley
Haylee Godfrin
Justin Moton
Brandie Bishop
Alberto Gomez
Leslie Nichols
Lawerence Bruns
Jayce Gonzalez
Vanessa Otts
Ashley Capps
Kenequia Gray
Levanah Reil
Sabrina Castillo
Brittany Hawthorne
Georgia Rutherford
Mylionette Charias
Emily Keller
Kimberly Sieburg
Kendra Childs
Somekia Key-Williams
Amber Thompson
Shalia Coates
Shelly Laughter
Tamera Thompson
Susan Coffey
Charles Lawson
Crystal Turner
Tyra Cohen
Brandy Lee
Stephanie West
Daniela Corona-Moran
Jasmine Mack
NTHS is dedicated to recognizing excellence in career and technical education. Its mission is to honor student achievement and leadership in career and technical education, promote educational excellence, award scholarships, and enhance career opportunities for NTHS members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.