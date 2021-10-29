National Technical Honor Society Inducts 45 PTC Students

The fall term NTHS inductees from Piedmont Technical College.

 Katie C Henthorn

The Piedmont Technical College (PTC) student chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) recently inducted 45 new members:   

Elutia Eirene Amakye-Small

Doris Dominquez

Ranissa Mack

Shantel Anderson

Tiffany Evans

Raychelle Marsh

Etana Baker

Jacob Fleeman

Yahaira Moreno

Richard Baxter

Malia Garcia

Rachel Morris

Jessica Beasley

Haylee Godfrin

Justin Moton

Brandie Bishop

Alberto Gomez

Leslie Nichols

Lawerence Bruns

Jayce Gonzalez

Vanessa Otts

Ashley Capps

Kenequia Gray

Levanah Reil

Sabrina Castillo

Brittany Hawthorne

Georgia Rutherford

Mylionette Charias

Emily Keller

Kimberly Sieburg

Kendra Childs

Somekia Key-Williams

Amber Thompson

Shalia Coates

Shelly Laughter

Tamera Thompson

Susan Coffey

Charles Lawson

Crystal Turner

Tyra Cohen

Brandy Lee

Stephanie West

Daniela Corona-Moran

Jasmine Mack

 

NTHS is dedicated to recognizing excellence in career and technical education. Its mission is to honor student achievement and leadership in career and technical education, promote educational excellence, award scholarships, and enhance career opportunities for NTHS members.

 