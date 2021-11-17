Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced that its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) will be in Greenwood on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Greenwood County Veterans Center.
The one-day event, which is part of the MEE national tour, is free and open to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
The Mount Ariel Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, in collaboration with the Veterans Center, is bringing MEE to Greenwood, said Helen Nazzaro, chapter Regent.
“Having the Mobile Education Exhibit in Greenwood is an outstanding opportunity to honor veterans throughout the Lakelands,” Nazzaro said. “The demand for this exhibit is great, and scheduling MEE in cities across the United States is highly competitive. We are proud that we can host the exhibit here through the support of the Greenwood County Veterans Center.”
The event, which shares WAA’s “Remember, Honor, Teach” mission, will honor Vietnam Veterans with a “Welcome Home” ceremony at 11 a.m.
Rosalind Burke, director of the Greenwood Veterans Affairs office, said having MEE in Greenwood is important because of its message of patriotism for children and adults. “This exhibit will highlight the dedication and sacrifices of our nation’s true heroes– the men and women who have fought to protect and defend our nation’s freedoms.
“The Greenwood County Veterans Center provides many services to our local veterans. This exhibit is another opportunity for us to express our gratitude for their contributions and to educate the public on the meaning of service to our nation.”
All veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the community are encouraged to visit, tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers. Social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures are in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with CDC recommendations for large gatherings.
The Mount Ariel Chapter of the DAR is sponsoring WAA at four area cemeteries – Edgewood, Evening Star and Oakbrook in Greenwood and Elmwood in Ninety Six.
On National Wreaths Across America Day, which is Dec. 18, DAR members and volunteers will lay wreaths on veterans’ graves at these cemeteries. To sponsor a wreath for a veteran’s grave, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/SC0214P.
Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nK6rgTEndQU to learn more.
