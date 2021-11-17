The Mobile Education Exhibit, a museum on wheels from Wreaths Across America, is coming to the Greenwood County Veterans Center on Thursday, Nov. 18. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. At 11 a.m., the Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR, in collaboration with the Veterans Center and WAA, will have a “Welcome Home” Ceremony for Vietnam veterans.