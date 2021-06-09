National Trails Day Celebration was at Millers Fork Trail in Clinton on Saturday, June 5.
A bike ride kicked off events as it brought riders from The Vestibule in Clinton into the Miller Fork Trailhead.
Runners then took off and completed the One Mile Fun Run/Walk. The official ribbon cutting of Millers Fork Trail took place after the run.
Bud Marchant, LC Trails director; Susan Galloway, Clinton Canopy director, and Mayor Bob McLean, addressed those in attendance before officially cutting the ribbon.
Guided tours of the Millers Fork Trail took place after the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The event was sponsored by the City of Clinton, Laurens County Parks and Rec., Clinton Canopy, and Laurens County Trails Association.
The trail is now open to the public and is located on West Corporate Center Drive in Clinton.
