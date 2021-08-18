The National Weather Service at Greenville-Spartanburg Airport confirmed two tornadoes in Laurens County on Monday evening.
An EF1 tornado was confirmed in Fountain Inn with an estimated peak wind of 90 mph. The path length was 1.4 miles with a path width of 75 yards.
There were no injuries and no fatalities.
According to the NWS, the tornado touched down east of Pennington Rd., just north of the Scuffletown Rd. intersection. The tornado tracked NNE, crossing the southern end of Ritchie Rd., across Pollard Rd. and Highway 418. The tornado lifted just west of Thackston Rd.
Damage was primarily limited to multiple uprooted trees. One of these trees fell on and damaged a home on Ritchie Rd. A shed was destroyed and a home received minor roof damage on Highway 418 just east of Pollard Rd.
The second tornado was an EF0 in Fountain Inn that crossed I-385 between Thompson Rd. and Harmony Church Rd. The estimated peak wind was 65 mph with a length of .2 miles and width of 30 yards. There were no injuries or fatalities.
The NWS reported no physical evidence of damage in this area, but a video posted on social media revealed a small vortex clearly in touch with the ground and lifting debris.
