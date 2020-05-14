The SC Department of Employment and Workforce released their initial unemployment insurance claims data on Thursday for the week ending May 9, 2020.
The number of South Carolinians who filed their initial claim was 32,513, a decrease of 14,234 initial claims from the previous week.
This means that there were 32,513 individuals who both live and work in the state of South Carolina who filed an initial claim during the claim week, May 3, 2020 – May 9, 2020.
Laurens County currently had 379 initial claims for unemployment.
“Over the last week we have seen another decline in the number of Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims. This four-week trend correlates with the gradual transition from pronounced unemployment to a portion of the population reporting back to work as the Governor reengages the state’s businesses,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. “At the same time, our agency is continuing to process claims to make sure all eligible individuals receive payments, back-dated appropriately. As South Carolinians begin to return to work, we know most will be ready to get back to the long-term stability of employment, but we also understand that some individuals may face challenges. We will support employers and employees through this process of reemployment, which is key to the state’s economic recovery.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.