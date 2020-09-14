One man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near First Pentecostal Church in Clinton on Sept. 1.
The Clinton Police Department responded to a one-car vehicle accident on Sept. 1 around 6:55pm. Further investigation revealed that Kevern Simmons, 29, of Fountain Inn, had sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
On Monday, Sept. 14, the Clinton Police Department, with the assistance of SLED and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Marquidris Antonio Cunningham, 28, and charged him with murder and possession of a deadly weapon in regards to the homicide of Kevern Simmons.
This investigation is still ongoing. The Clinton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to provide any additional information regarding these incidents. If you have any information, please call Captain Tyrone Goggins or Investigator Shane Prather at 864-833-7512.
Tipsters can also call CRIME STOPPERS at 888-CRIMESC or 888-274-6372.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.