United Community Bank has chosen 17 of its emerging leaders for the bank’s 2022 Leadership Academy, an internal professional development program which includes team members from across the five-state United Community Bank footprint.
The program was designed to invest in Bank employees by providing them with an 8-month learning experience to enhance their leadership skills while deepening their understanding of United Community Bank’s core values of team, truth, trust and caring.
Carolyn Nelson, Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) Officer, has been selected for the sixth class of the program.
“The Leadership Academy provides a framework for United Community Bank to develop high performing teams,” said Moryah Jackson, Vice President of Community Development and Engagement. “Exceptional service starts with exceptional people, who play to win together as a team. We are committed to providing professional development opportunities that enhance our bankers leadership skills.”
The sixth-year class includes United employees nominated by senior management throughout the Bank’s footprint. While in the program, members will participate in key meetings and leadership roundtables with United’s executive management, complete a community impact project, and earn Clemson University’s Mini MBA certificate through their Center for Corporate Learning.
The monthly sessions will span for eight months with a graduation upon completion. Over sixty bankers have completed the program since it was launched in 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.