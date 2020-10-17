A new 7-Eleven convenience store celebrated their grand opening on Friday morning. Store #41219 is located at 21420 Highway 221 N. in Laurens.
Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn participated in the ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Over the past several months, the new location has hosted job fairs to recruit employees for the new location. The newly hired employees have been training at other 7-Eleven locations for over a month.
The new location will include a frozen lemonade machine as well as Slurpee machines and coffee machines.
