A new 7-Eleven convenience store will be opening Friday, October 16 at 6:00 a.m.
Store #41219 will be located at 21420 Highway 221 N. in Laurens.
Over the past several months, the new location has hosted job fairs to recruit employees for the new location. The newly hired employees have been training at other 7-Eleven locations for over a month.
The new location will include a frozen lemonade machine as well as Slurpee machines and coffee machines.
This past week they have been working on getting everything stocked up for the grand opening.
New employees were given two days off to prepare for the grand opening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.