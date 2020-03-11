The new Robertson’s Ace Hardware store, located in the College Station shopping center, is now open in Clinton.
Tom and Lance Robertson, who own similar stores in Laurens and Woodruff, opened the store in space previously occupied by Fred’s Super Dollar, between the Clinton Public Library and Senor Garcia Mexican Restaurant.
Store hours are 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. It will begin opening on Sundays, as well, after Easter.
