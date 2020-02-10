The city councils of both Laurens and Clinton unanimously and separately approved land annexations in special meetings on Monday.
The reason for the special meetings was to expedite the matters, which require two readings to be finalized.
At 7:30 a.m., Clinton passed two ordinances regarding the QuikTrip convenience/truck center project already underway near the intersection of S.C. 72 and I-26.
At 5:30 p.m., Laurens passed an ordinance approving annexation and zoning of three small parcels on U.S. 221 and I-385, next to the Waffle House. The name of the occupant has not yet been announced.
