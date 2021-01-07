ModWash, a car wash under the ownership of Hutton Real Estate Company, will soon be calling Laurens home.
ModWash plans to open 100 locations by the end of 2023. A dozen sites, including one in Gaffney, SC, were opened in 2020. They were able to employ 100 people last year.
Their first location was opened in Lexington, NC.
Karen Hutton, CEO of Hutton, claims that their technology will be “state of the art equipment,” the most modern out there.
Each building takes about $3.5 million to $4 million to build. The permits and building process takes around 14 months to complete.
Their location in Laurens, 904 East Main Street, is expected to be open in April 2021.
According to its website, it will be open from 8 am to 8 pm daily.
A single wash Mod Wash will be $24 or unlimited for $39.99 per month and includes 3-step ceramic Modshine, 4-step fusion Modseal, under-carriage guard, tire shine, triple foam, clear coat, and basic wash.
MoreWash will be $17 for a single wash or $29.99 unlimited per month. This package includes ModWax, triple foam, clear coat, tire shine, and a basic wash.
A single wash, MustWash, will be $10 and includes triple foam, clear coat, and a basic wash.
You can purchase any of these packages on their website, modwash.com.
