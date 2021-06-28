In an effort to keep readers in touch with what is happening in Laurens County, GoLaurens.com/GoClinton.com has launched a new community events calendar.
The new community events calendar is hosted by Evvnt, a news partner with GoLaurens.com/GoClinton.com, through their TownNews format.
School events, sporting events, reunions, community events, festivals, concerts and more are just some of the events that can be uploaded to the community events calendar. Calendar listings are free but events can also be promoted with premium features for a small fee.
Free listings include an event listing on GoLaurens.com/GoClinton.com, unlimited social reposting, ticketing for the event, promotion until the event ends and event progress reports.
Premium listings include an event listing on GoLaurens.com/GoClinton.com, featured position on GoLaurens.com/GoClinton.com, map pin enlarged placement on the calendar, unlimited social reposting, ticketing for the event, detailed event progress report, promotion until the event ends and syndicating your event to 31 relevant and targeted event listing sites.
“Everyone is always looking for that comprehensive community calendar that keeps everyone up-to-date on what’s happening around town,” said Conner Dunlap, digital content manager for GoLaurens.com/GoClinton.com. “This new community events calendar will be the spot for everyone to promote their event in Laurens County.”
To add an event to the community events calendar is simple:
- Click local events in the top navigation bar of GoLaurens.com/GoClinton.com
- Click the box with “+Promote Your Event”
- Enter your event title, enter “local/community” as the category, enter the location and click submit
- Follow the directions from there to submit the event as a free listing or as a premium event.
“Our traffic continues to grow and we are excited to bring local events to our readers,” said Dunlap. “We reach over 130,000 monthly unique visitors and 2.4 million pageviews each month, so getting your event in front of that many readers is a tremendous boost to event organizers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.