A new...old favorite will be opening in Laurens in the next few days when Happy Days Ice Cream starts scooping delicious treats in the same shopping center as Rose's and Senor Garcias.
Ronnie and Debbie Campbell owned The Capitol Theater on the historic square in Laurens and are now the proprietors of Happy Days.
The plan was to open on Friday, March 25 but that date has been pushed back to early next week, according to a Happy Days post on Facebook.
Besides The Fonz greeting you at the door, the new shop will have hot dogs, a variety of sandwiches and salads, over 40 flavors of ice cream, shakes, sundaes, cakes, pies, old-fashioned candy and much more.
Happy Days will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 11am-8pm and Sunday from 11am-7pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.