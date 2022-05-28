A new industry for Clinton was given the final go-ahead, but was not named, at the Tuesday meeting of the Laurens County Council.
Third and final reading, along with a public hearing, for Project Dogwood was given by the council, and normally that would trigger a public identification of the company receiving tax and other local and state incentives to locate here. There are some more contracts to be finalized before that announcement is made, according to Jon Coleman, President and CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation.
Coleman has said the company will move into the City of Clinton’s second “spec” building at the commerce park at I-26 and Hwy 72. The City has said it wants to use profits from this transaction to start building a third “spec” building (the first is occupied for GE Energy’s wind turbine research).
Laurens County’s newest industry will invest $16.9 million and create 135 new jobs, according to its incentives and fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements.
As one industry neared completion of its paperwork, another started to take form - council passed by title only first reading of incentives for Project Gray II.
As it has for the past several meetings, the Laurens County Council discussed land-use planning. Residents of Southern Fountain Inn are pressuring the council for beefed up land-use and subdivision regulations to slow down the influx of high-density residential developments in the area. They say these developments, which already have received Laurens County Planning Commission approvals, are destroying roads and creeks, and wrecking a rural farms and ranches way of life.
In the long run, the County will update its Comprehensive Plan, scheduled for approval in 2020. County Administrator Thomas Higgs said this will require professional assistance, and his staff already has assembled to talk about the steps forward (it might include a proposed zoning ordinance, something Laurens County does not have now - it was firmly rejected by votes about two decades ago).
In the short term, Council Chairman Brown Patterson presented a draft subdivision ordinance that strengthens some buffers, greenspaces and other requirements, but does not mandate large lot-sizes within subdivisions. Patterson said those are not practical in today’s housing market, featuring medium sized homes on small lots.
Council members were asked to look over the draft, it was referred to County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks for review.
Council also received from Cruickshanks in closed session a legal briefing about the Common Pleas Court case, Hunts Bridge Holdings vs Laurens County Planning Commission (filed in the county’s Public Index). No action was taken.
Council also gave the second of three readings to an ordinance appropriating $2.5 million in ARPA money to non-profit organizations in the county. These groups applied and their projects were reviewed by the council as a whole, with full or partial funding recommended for most applications. ARPA is the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 relief measure, the American Rescue Plan Act. Council is keeping $8 million of the $13 million which has been and will be received for county projects - another $2.5 million was designated for infrastructure of the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission, the Laurens Commission of Public Works, and Presbyterian College. Council Member David Tribble said he and the others are starting to receive “thank you” notes from the non-profits approved for money.
Addressing continuing concerns of two residents presenting to council about growth, Council Member Luke Rankin said, “This is a new council and we are listening to your concerns. Developments (in question) were not decided by this council, and you will see more action by this council.”
Council Member Diane Anderson said, “Looking at Laurens County, there is so much happening all around us that is negative (but) so much is happening in Laurens County that is positive. We need to look at growth in a positive way - that is what the council is doing along with some citizens. There will be some growing pains - these can turn out to be positive. As we ask these companies to come in and bring prosperity, they will bring other things - (pressure on the) schools and Sheriff’s Department. Work with us as best you possibly can, so that we can grow and grow properly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.