Representatives of the newly formed organization, Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living, Inc., introduced themselves to the county council Tuesday evening and continued to press for stronger protections against future densely-packed subdivisions in the Fountain Inn-Gray Court area.
Susan Stewart told the council that a new subdivision, Bridgeway, is going to disturb a Native American burial mound and abandoned cemetery on its site.
Nancy Garrison said another subdivision on Abercrombie Road has changed water flow in the surrounding area, and has caused neighbors’ wells to run dry.
Laurens County is in the process of updating its Subdivision Ordinance and its Comprehensive Plan (which state law says must be reviewed for updates every 5 years) in response to these and other concerns. Council will take a first look at some of these revisions in a called meeting on Aug. 18.
Stewart said she has not been able to review plans for the Bridgeway subdivision, which now is on-go after a legal settlement between the county and the developer. She said she and Council Member Diane Anderson walked the site of the Native American burial mound, adding that the abandoned cemetery on top of the mound likely contains the human remains of early settlers, sharecroppers, and slaves.
If these must be relocated, she said, the work must be done under strict guidance of state law.
Stewart said there is evidence at the site to suggest that the developer has commissioned ground-penetrating radar to inspect the site.
“I hope burial sites will be included in the ordinances we are revising. Some of our developers may not be from South Carolina,” Stewart said. “I would also like us to work on public access to public information. It is frustrating to come expecting access and you don’t. I hope we will preserve and protect our history, and save our farmland.”
Garrison expressed concern that the county’s comprehensive plan is not up to date, and that the Laurens County Planning Commission for a time did not have the legal authority to deny variance requests from developers.
Council Chairman Brown Patterson said that now has changed; and since the change was made, no subdivision variances have been granted. Variances would have been needed to “pack together” houses in a density normally not allowed by the subdivision ordinance - at least three subdivisions south of Fountain Inn currently under construction are these “densely-packed” type, and critics have said these are unsightly and detrimental to their neighbors in terms of water quality, road conditions, traffic volume etc.
“During Planning Commission meetings, we have heard these developers have followed all the ordinances; but what happens if they do not follow the ordinances?” Garrison said. “We want to be sure Laurens County is doing everything by ordinance and state law. If not, the damage will be irreparable and costly for our citizens.”
Council took no action related to the two presentations - other than to schedule the Aug. 18 meeting for discussion of changes to the subdivision ordinance. Chairman Patterson suggested these changes (Ordinance 926), which are undergoing review by the county’s administer, attorney and planner. Laurens County has in place a moratorium on any housing development over 10 structures.
In other business, the council approved second reading of an inducement for Project Wrench, a $16 million investment for a supplier to the automotive industry - the company’s name will be revealed at third reading, Aug. 23 - and gave the second of three readings to an $9 million borrowing ordinance proposed by the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission, which maintains the current tax levy on LCWSC customers for the repayment of the debt, and does not require new taxes.
