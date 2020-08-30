Last week, first-year PC School of Pharmacy student Rachel Blocker didn't practice using a mortar and pestle to compound medicine.
She didn't practice formulating treatment plans for patients either.
Instead, pharmacy school orientation for Blocker included learning how to cut lumber with a circular miter saw.
It was Service Day for the PC School of Pharmacy. Blocker was one of several P1's to volunteer to build a house for those in need.
"A great feeling"
"I enjoyed every minute of volunteering with Habitat for Humanity," Blocker, of Orangeburg, S.C. said. "It was a great feeling knowing that I was building a home for a family in need."
Blocker helped build a deck on the house on Augusta Street in Laurens. The volunteer effort was the first time she'd ever used a power tool.
But Service Day wasn't designed to give students practice using tools that can slice through 2x4's. The purpose of Service Day is to acclimate new students to the PC School of Pharmacy's focus on serving others.
"The motto of the school is one of the reasons I chose PC," Blocker said. "Serving the community is very important to me.
"I take pride in lending a helping hand to anyone in need as well as my community."
Helping Those in Need
While Blocker was helping build a house, other students, professors, and staff members were volunteering at locations across Laurens County. They spent Service Day:
- packing food for those in need at United Ministries
- switching to fall garden beds at the Community Garden
- beautifying a stretch of Highway 76 in the Adopt-a-Highway program
- preparing Davidson St. Baptist Church for Vacation Bible School
Blocker says that Service Day reaffirmed her decision to become a pharmacist.
"I chose to become a pharmacist because I admire how well respected this profession is and the impact a pharmacist has on their patients as well as their community," she said.
