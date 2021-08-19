Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) recently announced Kathy McMillan-Bennon as Director of Academic Interventions.
McMillan-Bennon is transitioning to the new role from her post as assistant principal at Sanders Middle School.
“I am excited to accept this new position and ready to work with everyone to ensure that our students receive the support that they need to be able to perform at their optimal levels," said McMillan-Bennon following the announcement.
With a career in education that includes having worked as a classroom teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal, instructional coach, and parenting coordinator, McMillan-Bennon will draw upon experiences from each of those roles to implement intervention strategies to support the academic success of students. This will also include coaching and instructional support for teachers.
McMillan-Bennon earned a bachelor's degree from The University of South Carolina in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Early Childhood education. She holds a Master's degree in Elementary Guidance from South Carolina State University, an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Winthrop University, and is currently completing her doctorate in Organizational Leadership from Grand Canyon University.
“We are very fortunate to have received ESSER funding to cover this position that is very much needed to help mitigate the learning loss experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent. “Our students deserve to have every opportunity for academic success and this is another step on that path.”
McMillan-Bennon notes, “Laurens 55 is committed to raising the academic achievement levels for all students in our district. I am confident that we will see great success as we work together throughout the coming year. Our students deserve the best and that is what they will receive.”
