A new retailer announced on Facebook yesterday that they will be opening on the historic square in Laurens in October.
Southern Trade Outfitters, a 'sister store' of Southern Twist, will have men and women's apparel, shoes, gifts, hunting gear, bags, hats, coolers, koozies and more.
"Think Mast General Store, but Laurens," said Main Street Laurens on Facebook.
The store will be located in the former location of John Graham and Hummdingers.
"We can't wait to see you all at our new store," said Southern Trade Outfitters on Facebook. "We are so excited to start this new adventure with our great small town."
