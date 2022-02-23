Clinton City Council, meeting in a work session, took no action Monday on closed session items: location, expansion or providing service in two economic development areas near the city - Clinton III and Clinton 26 Commerce Park - a contract for the Clinton Economic Development Corporation and finalists for the Office of City Manager.
Normally, the council’s monthly meeting date is the first Monday. In open session, council heard about a countywide Earth Day cleanup and the Connectivity Study.
The study is a 20-year look at how to develop more walking opportunities within the city. Saying there are 1,000 students at Presbyterian College with no walking access along Adair Street to uptown restaurants, Mayor Bob McLean said this is something the city could remedy with an appropriation in its general fund budget.
Also, the city will look for American Rescue Plan Act money and state Parks, Recreation & Tourism money to upgrade and build new sidewalks, and for other walking options.
Focus of the Connectivity Study centers on promoting the Millers Fork Trail - near Hwy 72 and -26 - and upgrading Broad Street and Florida Street. According to the study says 63% of people in Clinton travel somewhere else to do their walking.
A public meeting might be scheduled to bring forth the study’s main recommendations.
Related to the clean-up, Courtney Stonell, the Keep America Beautiful affiliate coordinator with the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, updated council about the April 22 - Earth Day - event.
She said a sample flier will be updated with specific times and places for supplies pick-ups, site leaders and clean-up locations once those are scheduled.
The Laurens County Chamber will participate with Keep Greenwood County Beautiful in the Lake Greenwood Clean-up on March 12, 9 a.m. to noon. Keep Laurens County Beautiful is an affiliate group of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce.
Stonell said small businesses will be encouraged to clean up around their locations.
