For months now - twice a month, in fact - residents of Northern Laurens County have begged the county council for action to slow “explosive growth” by what they see as exploitive developers in the area south of Fountain Inn.
Next Tuesday (July 12), they might get some of what they came for - in the form of subdivision amendments devised by Council Chairman Brown Patterson. The changes are on tap for a public hearing, before a final vote. Those seeking the changes most likely will be there.
It also will be the one and only time that developers can plead their case - that regulations already exist, that Laurens County has for years pleaded for more rooftops - and now that it’s got them, they’re mad about having them - and the county should want the additional tax base that comes from being “the next man up” as growth overwhelms Simpsonville and Mauldin.
The growth is coming - that’s undeniable - but at what cost, already established residents wonder.
The council has been bombarded with horror stories of felled trees, potholed roads, horses too scared to be seen by a vet because of earthmovers next door. Three closely-packed subdivisions already are being built - at the time they were permitted, the Planning Commission had no mechanism or reason not to grant them variances. Then, the word got out - Laurens County devoid of zoning is the place to grow.
The July 12 County Council meeting - 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens - could be the showdown. If the subdivision ordinance changes pass, developers would have more hurdles to climb over - some of which they did not have when they first approached the county for permits. The Planning Commission already is being sued by one developer for allegedly changing the rules in the middle of the game.
The matter was a discussion point at the council’s June 28 meeting, with the council talking about the subdivision ordinance and environmental issues for subdivisions.
Also, council gave final reading to a $15.6 million general fund budget and a separate $140,000 fire budget (supported by a dedicated tax levy). The general fund budget is not expected to cause a property tax increase.
The county also has separate, enterprise funds for roads - $25 per registered vehicle fee - and solid waste management - $65 per residence fee.
The council presented its highest award - The Henry Laurens Award - to retired Emergency Management Director Joey Avery for more than 3 decades of service to Laurens County.
Council approved incentive agreements for two industries - Project SoCa and Project Duke - and considered a splash pad bid and an easement grant. Splash pads for some county parks are included in the parks and recreation portion of the Capital Projects Sales Tax, approved by Laurens County voters on Nov. 3, 2020 - the City of Laurens recently broke ground and began installation of its splash pad in downtown Laurens. Council discussed two matters in closed session - a building and grounds contract and a legal briefing related to an ordinance implementation.
