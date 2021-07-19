Laurens County’s residential development and recreational opportunity will be on the agenda for Tuesday night’s (July 20) Laurens County Planning Commission meeting.
It will be at 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. Some subdivisions are asking for variances to the subdivision ordinance, to include small lot-sizes. The meeting is open to the public.
So many of the variance-requested subdivisions have come before the Commission, that the Laurens County Council has imposed a moratorium on this kind of subdivision, until further notice.
The Commission will consider:
-- Fox Hollow, by Bluewater Civil Design, with variance requests, smaller lots will mean more open space, 74.25 acres;
-- Wren Woods & Cardinal Ridge, by Bluewater Civil Design, with variance requests, 108 acres;
-- Wells Creek, by Arbor Engineering, with variance requests, 497 homes with 3.1 miles of new public roads; 34.4 acres of open space with a swimming pool;
-- Gray Court Estates, by Casey Robinson, request to allow build-out of a mobile home park, 12 lots to finish a 38-lot park; and
-- Clear Creek RV Park, 7218 Hwy 418, 6 lots, this will be a gated community.
Laurens County is experiencing a housing-proposal boom, especially in the northeastern section, as a spill-over from the fast-growing Simpsonville/Mauldin area. Fountain Inn’s growth is fueling some of this - with the new Fountain Inn High School set to open this summer.
Laurens County does not have zoning. But any new residential construction in subdivisions must be reviewed for compliance with the Laurens County Subdivision Ordinance - the Planning Commission has the right, at its discretion, to approved variances.
More info is available at the laurenscounty.us website under Boards & Commissions. The Cities have their own Zoning & Planning procedures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.