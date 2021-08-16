Clinton can soon add a beer and wine taproom to their list of amenities.
Charlie and Stacey Michaels have purchased the DE Tribble Building located on Gary Street. They purchased the building from the City of Clinton on Friday, August 13.
The Michaels are from Bluffton, SC but frequent Clinton to visit Crossfit864.
Their plan is to begin working on the buildings soon as they have secured an architect.
The property is almost .60 acres. Two of the buildings have new roofs as well as new windows.
“We love the character of the buildings and we plan to keep as much of it as possible,” said Mr. Michaels.
The Michaels’ vision is to create a warm and inviting beer and wine taproom. They hope to create an open-air space by removing the third building's roof and adding a fence around the property.
With their plan, customers should have plenty of space for parking.
The Michaels hope to have the taproom open by April 2022.
