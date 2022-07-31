Laurens County recently celebrated its new Veterans Affairs and Voter Registration and Elections building.
In what was once a grocery store, the new location on Bolt Drive, gives both the VA and Voter Registration and Elections, more space to operate. Both had previously been located in the Historic Courthouse on the square.
Thomas & Hutton worked to upgrade the building.
The building was chosen for its accessibility for all citizens of Laurens County said Laurens County Councilman Brown Patterson.
The lobby will be shared by both offices. There is also a “bank” style counter that can service up to 8 lines.
The new building allows more space for additional voting machines due to a multi-purpose room that was created. The room will also be a space to train poll workers.
Employees have kitchen space and plenty of new storage space.
Representative Doug Gilliam said everyone in Laurens County and the whole state should be proud of this building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.