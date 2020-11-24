The total assets of the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission have risen from $70 million to a current figure of $122 million, the utility’s board was told at its Tuesday morning meeting.
The change is because LCWSC is bringing on-line a $54 million water treatment plant on Lake Greenwood and a massive water distribution system. It will all be completed and pumping treated water throughout the county in 2021.
Audited figures show no findings or issues, the board was told. The financial statements also address the federal funding flowing through LCWSC to water and sewer projects in Laurens County.
In addition to the Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant. LCWSC is engaged in sewer projects for The Connexial Center, Northern Laurens County; Lydia Mill village in Clinton; and the Hwy 56 and 72 interchange (near Renfro and Whitten Center) in Clinton. The 56-72 project is replacing outdated lines that serve 1/2 of the flow from the City of Clinton. That goes toward the LCWSC sewer treatment plant near Joanna, at Norbord.
Sewer is not a major driver for LCWSC income, but the board was told it will be more emphasized in the coming year, as Winterbrook subdivision in Fountain Inn grows and as changes are made in disposal methods at the sewer plant.
The vast majority of the LCWSC’s money comes from buying water and reselling to 15,322 customers -- 11,500 of whom pay their bills with on-line methods. The water system continues to grow - LCWSC installed 42 new water taps in October, and 156 in the fiscal year-to-date.
The audit shows LCWSC has $7 million cash generated by operations.
When the Lake Greenwood water plant comes on-line, LCWSC will adjust the amount of water it buys from three sources - the City of Clinton, Laurens CPW, and Greenville Water System. Greenville is supplier for the fast-growing Fountain Inn-Gray Court area. Clinton water serves Joanna, and Laurens CPW is primary supplier for the county seat of Laurens.
A network of water lines - many of which already are completed and in the ground - will take Lake Greenwood water to the utility’s Raider Road Tank in Laurens, and will give the utility another source for water in Joanna. The shoreline of Lake Greenwood also is seen as a growth area, from the massive, under construction water plant on Hwy 221 S near the intersection with Hwy 72 (the connection road between Clinton and Greenwood).
One new water tank will be constructed on Milam Road as part of this system, and LCWSC will construct a new, replacement water tank for Hickory Tavern with proceeds from The Capital Initiative 1-cent Sales Tax approved by voters Nov. 3. Both tanks could come on-line in 2021.
The LCWSC board agreed to change its December meeting to Dec. 15, instead of the normal 4th Tuesday which would be close to Christmas. The board meets at the commission’s headquarters on Hwy 221 South, Laurens, in the social-distanced training room.
