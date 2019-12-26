Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be bringing in the New Year by offering three First-Day Hikes throughout the day of January 1, 2020.
The first hike of the day will be from 9-11:15 a.m., along the 1.5-mile Battlefield Trail. This will be an approximately two-hour, ranger-led hike where the participants will learn about the Revolutionary War in the South Carolina Backcountry and the Battle of Musgrove Mill. Please meet at the Visitor Center at 8:45 a.m.
The second hike will be from 1-1:30 p.m. along the Horseshoe Falls ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Accessible Trail. Wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers are encouraged on this quarter-mile ranger guided hike exclusively along our paved ADA-accessible trail to the overlook of Horseshoe Falls where participants will learn about the legend of Horseshoe Falls. Please meet at the Horseshoe Falls parking lot by 1 p.m.
The final hike of the day will be a kid-focused hike along the 1.1 mile British Encampment Trail from 2-3 p.m. This will also be a ranger-led hike where the kids will learn about the history of Musgrove Mill, nature and trail safety.
Following the hike there will be an opportunity for kids to learn how to cook doughboys over an open fire. This hike is designed for all ages.. Please meet at the Visitor Center by 2 p.m.
There is no charge for any of the hikes, but Rangers ask that you register for the hike or hikes that interests you the most by 4 p.m. December 29 by emailing the park at mgmillsp@scprt.com or calling at 864-938-0100.
Please bring bottled water, and wear appropriate shoes and clothing for hiking and the weather.
