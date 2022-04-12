New York Times columnist, award-winning podcaster, and best-selling author Ezra Klein will address polarization in American politics at Presbyterian College’s annual Sam Waters Lecture at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in Edmunds Hall.
PC president Dr. Matthew vandenBerg said the current state of politics is fertile ground for debate and welcomed having a guest of Klein’s caliber to discuss American democracy.
“Ezra Klein stands at the forefront of public discourse on national policy and policy-makers,” he said. “We are thrilled to have him on our campus and eager to hear his reflections on some of the most pressing topics in politics. This is a great opportunity for our students and community to learn from and engage with a national expert.”
Klein uses his depth of policy knowledge and academic research to give audiences a systematic look at why American politics is so polarized and its implications for electoral institutions, policymaking, and the media.
In addition to his work as a columnist on the New York Times opinion page, Klein is the host of the award-winning podcast, “Ezra Klein Show,” and the best-selling author of “Why We’re Polarized.”
Before that, he was the founder, editor-in-chief, and later editor-at-large of Vox, an award-winning news and opinion site that now reaches more than 50 million people a month. He was also a creator and executive producer of the hit Netflix show, “Explained,” and the founder of the Washington Post’s Wonkblog.
Klein’s work has yielded numerous well-earned accolades. The Economist named him one of the “Minds of the Moment.” In 2011, TIME named his blog one of the 25 best financial blogs, and the Society of American Business Editors and Writers named him their 2011 Opinion Columnist of the Year.
In 2012, GQ named him to their “50 Most Powerful People in Washington” list, and Esquire named him to their “79 Things We Can All Agree On” list stating, “Ezra Klein gives economics columnists a good name.”
Professor of political science Dr. Justin Lance said Klein’s work not describes the origins of modern political divides but offers solutions.
“It is indeed a privilege to host one of the most influential journalists of our times at Presbyterian College this April, as we explore ways to bridge our differences for the common good of our society,” he said. “We are grateful for the generous endowment by Mr. and Mrs. Waters that made this event possible.”
PC alumnus Samuel C. Waters established the Sam Waters Lecture Series to bring notable political scholars to campus who can highlight the value and relevance of the study of politics and contemporary issues.
