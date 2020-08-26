The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce board of directors got an update on what the organization is doing during these unprecedented times.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club has secured speakers for the 2020 season but the slate of meetings is currently on hold.
Fifty-four businesses applied for the small business micro-grant program. The committee reviewed the applications and businesses that weren’t selected are now being notified.
A new Chamber of Commerce website is being built which includes a new membership portal.
The annual chamber golf tournament is set to begin on Sept. 11. There are currently 14 teams registered to participate.
