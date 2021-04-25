The first days on a new job can be exciting, difficult or exactly what you expected.
For the new executive director for the Clinton Family YMCA, his first days have been about procedure and policies.
Harold Nichols left Presbyterian College, where he has been a student, assistant coach, head coach, and most recently assistant athletic director, for many years.
When asked if he thought he would ever leave PC, he said no. “Of course I love PC and all it stands for and I love being associated with that place," said Nichols. "How good that place has been to me since I was a student, a student-athlete, a lot of praying. You know you ask the Lord for guidance in making these kinds of decisions but you know I am going to miss PC a lot and I’m hoping we can collaborate with the college and they’re a significant piece of our community.
“I think there are some things the college can help the YMCA with and some things the YMCA can help the college with.
“It is right around the corner so I didn’t go far but I do miss them, miss the people, and miss PC. The decision was very, very difficult for me.”
Nichols and his wife Dee raised their children playing sports through the YMCA. He also volunteered as a coach.
When asked what he found interesting about the position, the YMCA’s strong Christian faith was very important. “I did not know a lot about the Y organization and all the things that it does to help our community. Being a Christian organization was appealing to me because of the principles it’s found upon, the mind, body, spirit.”
Nichols replaced Gene Simmons, who before retiring in September of 2020 had been at the YMCA since 1977. The current building was built in 1973. They received the YMCA charter in 1967.
“It has been the recreational hub in the community for a long, long time, and so I’m very fortunate that YMCA of the USA, the national organization, and the YMCA board, chose to give me this opportunity,” Nichols said.
“Gene Simmons left some big shoes to feel her," Nichols added. "He has been an icon in our community for 42 years. I don’t think you can come in and replace somebody like that. I've got to pace myself here in the first part and learn to take a breath every now and then because there is a lot to uncover here."
"I can’t be Gene...I have to be myself but I think the proof is in your work,” Nichols said when asked about what impact he thinks he can have on the Y and in the community.
