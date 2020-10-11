Dee Nichols, of Clinton, has long served a key role in the Presbyterian College Department of Athletics. She oversaw various aspects of the internal athletics operations as interim athletic director and now serves as the senior associate athletic director for operations and senior woman administrator.
This year, Nichols has been named an honorary alumna for treating the College as her alma mater.
“I want to thank those who thought me worthy of this honor," Nichols said. "To be recognized by the people that make Presbyterian College such a special place is humbling. My cup runneth over!”
Nichols has made an impact at PC within the athletic department and across the entire campus community since arriving at PC in 2009. An instrumental piece of the department's behind-the-scenes operations, Nichols has served various stints supervising athletic offices responsible for NCAA compliance, scholarships, programming, and facility operations.
Nichols has risen from assistant athletics director to her current post. She has played an integral role in several influential periods in the department's history, including the Division I transition and the addition of four varsity sports.
Over the past eleven years, Nichols has grown the department’s first NCAA Division I compliance program with a focus on education and monitoring. She has aided in the creation and development of the academic services position to provide resources to student-athletes.
Nichols works diligently to oversee student-athlete welfare as it relates to athletic, career and personal pursuits to support the college mission of educating the whole mind, body and spirit.
During her tenure, Nichols has held titles of assistant athletic director (2009-12), associate athletic director (2012-15), senior associate athletic director (2015-2019) and interim athletic director (April to August 2019), as well as the senior woman administrator role she was appointed to in 2010 and still holds today.
She also holds numerous other leadership positions on campus, from her post on the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council, Student Athlete Advisory Council Advisor to her position as a liaison to various campus departments, including Residential Life, Financial Aid, Conduct, and Title IX.
In her role as senior woman administrator, she serves on:
the Big South Board of Administrators
Strategic Planning Committee
Chair of the Women’s Soccer Committee
Hall of Fame Committee
Awards Committee
Women’s Wrestling Working Group
Chair of Compliance Oversight Committee for Women’s Wrestling
Before PC, Nichols was the Assistant Compliance Director at University of Rhode Island. She began her athletics career in coaching in 1992 as an assistant volleyball coach at Georgia Southern University. She became the head volleyball coach in 1994. Nichols moved over to women’s basketball as the recruiting coordinator at Georgia Southern in 1997.
"Even though Dee went to Georgia Southern, her blood runs blue," said Leni Patterson ‘83, executive director of alumni relations.
"The way she engages with our students, especially our student-athletes, is the ultimate example of the PC way and the strong relationships our students have with faculty and staff.
"She is always available to them and is on the sidelines cheering them on as loudly as any fan would."
A Georgia native, Nichols graduated from Georgia Southern in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education and was a four-year starter in volleyball for the Eagles. She completed her Master's in Physical Education in 1992.
Nichols now resides in Clinton with her husband Harold, and their three children, Cassie (21), Cameron (18) and Corey (18).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.