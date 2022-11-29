The Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Horticulture program’s annual Poinsettia sale is planned for Dec. 2-3.
The sale will take place from 8am-3pm each day at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood, located at 720 South Emerald Road.
This year, there are nine breathtaking varieties of poinsettia to choose from. All plants are grown on campus by the college’s horticulture students and come with a decorative pot cover and festive snowflake transport sleeve.
Prices range from $8-$20, with discounts for purchase of 15 or more plants. All proceeds from this sale will support educational opportunities for PTC horticulture students.
