The Greenwood chapter of Black Lives Matter led a protest and march Thursday in Laurens.
The march was a way for members of the community to demand equal justice and police accountability.
The crowd was small, but their message was loud, “no justice, no peace.”
As they marched, police cars blocked off roads, drove in front and behind those marching as well as walking with them.
“We want to vocal our concerns with local law enforcement, local government and government around the world," said Travis Green.
Green went on to say that he has been protesting for nine days in row. “We want the community to know that black lives matter.”
Protesters said that they will continue to protest until their voices are heard.
Protesters made sure to let everyone know that all protests they will be conducting will be peaceful protests.
Community leaders lauded the success of the march. Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore posted on Facebook, "Thank you to the citizens and visitors of Laurens for your patience. Thank you to the organizers who came and exercised their God given rights to protest and freedom of speech all while remaining peaceful. It was a GREAT day in Laurens County."
