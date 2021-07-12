In a called meeting held via conference call on Monday, July 12, the Laurens County School District #55 Board of Trustees unanimously approved revisions to the district reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year.
This action does away with the requirement of wearing a mask in school facilities and on school buses. The opt-out form is no longer required. The plan was originally approved by trustees at the June 28 monthly meeting in accordance with state and federal guidelines in place at that time.
“As a result of a notification we received on July 8, the 2021-2022 Reopening Plan has been revised to reflect the directives of Proviso 1.108,” said superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas.
Presenting the proposed changes and a request for approval of the revisions, Dr. Jody Penland, assistant superintendent for pupil services, asked trustees to approve striking the previously approved wording under the section entitled, Universal and Correct Wearing of Masks.
“In response to the information we received last week regarding Proviso 1.108, we are asking to change the plan to reflect that masks are not required in the school buildings or on school buses.” Penland noted that students and staff who desire to wear a mask based on CDC and SCDHEC guidelines will certainly be allowed to do so. “Each person can make their choice and the opt-out form is no longer required.”
Thomas said, “The reopening plan is subject to change again as we receive additional information from state and federal authorities. We remain focused on providing the most efficient and safe learning and teaching environment for students and staff.”
The 2021-2022 school year begins for students on Tuesday, August 17. Laurens County School District 55 is committed to the principle of equal opportunity and strives to empower and inspire all to be educated and informed.
